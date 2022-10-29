Sacramento State scores late go-ahead touchdown to regain lead and down Idaho

From staff reports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Sacramento State got away from what worked Saturday night. The Hornets were fortunate they had time to rectify their error.

Idaho capitalized on two interceptions to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but Asher O’Hara’s 1-yard touchdown run lifted third-ranked Sacramento State (8-0, 5-0) to a 31-28 win over the No. 23 Vandals (5-3, 4-1) in a Big Sky Conference game.

Trailing 24-14, Idaho’s Marcus Harris reeled in an interception on the second play of the fourth quarter. The Vandals marched 63 yards in 12 plays, culminating in Gevani McCoy’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Hayden Hatten to pull Idaho within 24-21 with 8:26 left in the contest.

The Hornets turned to the pass again on their next drive, and Dunniway threw an ill-advised pass that was intercepted by Idaho’s Paul Moala. Idaho needed four plays to cover 40 yards and take a 28-24 lead on McCoy’s 22-yard strike to Hatten on the right side of the end zone with 6:26 remaining.

Sacramento State went back to work behind its ground attack to produce the winning touchdown. O’Hara had seven carries for 53 yards, and Cameron Skattebo added five rushes for 21 yards on the 13-play drive. O’Hara scored from the Idaho 2, twirling in the air as he extended the ball beyond the goal line for the touchdown with 1:48 remaining.

The Vandals didn’t advance the ball beyond midfield on their final drive.

McCoy completed 18 of 33 passes for 207 yards with three touchdowns. Hatten, who also caught an 11-yard TD pass in the third quarter, was the top target with seven receptions for 113 yards.

Skattebo (134) and O’Hara (129) combined for 265 rushing yards.