Kamloops rides fast start to easy win over Spokane

Oct. 29, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:37 p.m.

From staff reports

Kamloops punished Spokane for its mistakes for a second night in a row Saturday.

Daylan Kuefler and Logan Stankoven each scored two goals, and the Blazers scored three power-play goals in a 7-1 rout of the Chiefs in a Western Hockey League game at Spokane Arena.

Kamloops, which beat Spokane 5-1 on Friday with four power-play goals, led 4-0 after the first 20 minutes for a second consecutive night.

Kyle Masters scored 2:07 into the game for the Blazers. Kaden Hammell and Fraser Minten also scored for Kamloops.

Grady Lane scored Spokane’s lone goal. Starting goalie Mason Beaupit made 22 saves.

