Oct. 29, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:03 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR: Xfinity 500 NBC

1 p.m.: Formula One: Mexican Grand Prix ESPN

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Minnesota at San Antonio NBATV

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia CBS

10 a.m.: Chicago at Dallas Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Seattle Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Buffalo NBC

Golf, men’s

5 a.m.: DP World: Portugal Masters Golf

10:30 a.m.: PGA: Butterfield Bermuda Championship Golf

Soccer, men’s

7 a.m.: Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal USA

9:15 a.m.: West Ham United vs. Manchester United USA

Noon: MLS: Austin at Los Angeles ABC

5 p.m.: MLS: New York at Philadelphia FS1

Soccer, women’s

11:45 a.m.: Super League: West Ham United vs. Arsenal CBSSN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

6 a.m.: Denver vs. Jacksonville in London 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

11 a.m.: N.Y. Giants at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Green Bay at Buffalo 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

All events subject to change

