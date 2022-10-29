On the Air
Oct. 29, 2022 Updated Sat., Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:03 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR: Xfinity 500 NBC
1 p.m.: Formula One: Mexican Grand Prix ESPN
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Minnesota at San Antonio NBATV
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia CBS
10 a.m.: Chicago at Dallas Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Seattle Fox 28
5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Buffalo NBC
Golf, men’s
5 a.m.: DP World: Portugal Masters Golf
10:30 a.m.: PGA: Butterfield Bermuda Championship Golf
Soccer, men’s
7 a.m.: Nottingham Forest vs. Arsenal USA
9:15 a.m.: West Ham United vs. Manchester United USA
Noon: MLS: Austin at Los Angeles ABC
5 p.m.: MLS: New York at Philadelphia FS1
Soccer, women’s
11:45 a.m.: Super League: West Ham United vs. Arsenal CBSSN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
6 a.m.: Denver vs. Jacksonville in London 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
11 a.m.: N.Y. Giants at Seattle 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Green Bay at Buffalo 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.