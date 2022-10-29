Prep roundup: Lewis and Clark girls soccer reaches 4A district title game; Masyn Thielman lifts Mead over Mt. Spokane

Oct. 29, 2022 Updated Sun., Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:11 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A.

Girls soccer

Lewis and Clark 1, Richland 0: Keegan Tee scored in the 49th minute, Shelby Dirks made eight saves and the visiting third-seeded Tigers (13-4) shut out the second-seeded Bombers (14-2) in a District 8 4A semifinal.

Lewis and Clark hosts Kamiakin in the district title game on Saturday. Both teams qualified for state.

Kamiakin 2, Gonzaga Prep 1 (SO): Kate Christian scored in regulation and the visiting fourth-seeded Braves (14-3) beat the top-seeded Bullpups (14-2) 8-7 in a shootout in a District 8 4A semifinal.

Caylee Kerr tied it in the 44th minute for Gonzaga Prep, which hosts Chiawana in an elimination game on Tuesday.

Hanford 1, Central Valley 0 (OT): Madelynn Utecht scored the go-ahead goal in double overtime to lift the visiting seventh-seeded Falcons (5-11) over the fifth-seeded Bears (0-14) in a District 8 4A loser-out game.

Mallory Olson made five saves for CV.

Mead 3, Mt. Spokane 2 (4-3): Masyn Thielman scored the winning goal in a shootout and the second-seeded Panthers (13-3) beat the visiting sixth-seeded Wildcats (10-5) in a District 8 3A semifinal.

Mead’s Joey Hornak saved the fifth penalty kick in the shootout to set up Thielman’s winner.

Mead will host Ridgeline in the district title game at Union Stadium on Tuesday.

Mt. Spokane travels to Southridge for an elimination game Tuesday.

Ridgeline 3, Southridge 0: Preslie Young scored two goals with an assist and the visiting Falcons (11-3) beat the Suns (9-7) in a District 8 3A semifinal.

Brooke Ashworth made six saves in the shutout.

Volleyball

Ferris 3, University 1: Kennedy Smith had 21 kills with three aces and the Saxons (9-8) beat the visiting Titans (7-10) 25-21, 27-25, 22-25, 25-23 in a District 8 3A play-in match.

Ferris earns the eighth seed and faces second-seeded Mt. Spokane in a district first-round match on Tuesday.

Lakeside 3, Freeman 2: Avery Haff had 15 kills with two aces and the visiting second-seeded Eagles (13-4) beat the top-seeded Scotties (18-1) 12-25, 25-19, 25-19, 27-25, 15-7 in the District 7 1A title match to qualify for state.

Aspyn Reed had 13 kills for Freeman, which faces a crossover match against a Caribou Trial League team on Saturday.

Colville 3, Deer Park 0: Bayley Benson had 17 kills and the third-seeded Crimson Hawks (11-7) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Stags (7-9) 25-23, 25-14, 25-23 in the District 7 1A third-place match.

Colville advances to a District 6/7 crossover match.