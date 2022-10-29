Slavin Trailhead work nearly complete

A new parking space at the James T. Slavin Conservation Area will be complete around Nov. 11, according to Paul Knowles, Spokane Counties park planner. The new parking area provides 20 additional paved parking spots and built in response to a surge in outdoor recreation in 2020.

Knowles said it wasn’t uncommon to have 40 or more cars parked there. The original trailhead was designed mainly with horse trailers in mind.

“So hopefully that trailhead will be capable of handling that new level of use,” he said.

The new, car-only parking will only be open in the spring and fall. During the winter months, when use is significantly lower, the original parking area will remain open.