Spokane Chiefs trade Graham Sward to Winnipeg in exchange for Jaren Brinson, four draft picks

From staff reports

From staff reports

The Spokane Chiefs have traded defenseman Graham Sward to the Winnipeg ICE in exchange for defenseman Jaren Brinson and four draft picks.

The Chiefs will receive a first-round pick in the 2023 draft, a third-round pick in the 2025 draft and a second-round and fifth-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Sward had played 132 games for Spokane and won the team’s awards for defenseman and humanitarian of the year in 2021. He was selected by the Nashville Predators in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL draft.

“It’s extremely difficult to say goodbye to a player who was drafted into our program and has spent four years in the organization,” Spokane Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said.

The Chiefs are ninth in the Western Conference standings through 10 games with a 3-7-0 record.