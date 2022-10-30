100 years ago in Washington: A cheering scandal made the front page, but was it all in Huskies’ heads?

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

A Pullman cheerleading controversy – involving the Washington governor, no less – made front page news.

After the annual University of Washington-Washington State College football game, fans were asking these questions:

Why did Governor Louis F. Hart tell the UW yell king (head cheerleader) that his rooting section had to “stay seated” during play?

Why wasn’t the Washington State College “rooting king” told the same thing?

Did the governor order the UW rooting squad to remain “dignified”?

If he did, it apparently didn’t work.

Right after the governor turned and told the UW yell king that the rooting section had to sit down, “they rose to their feet on the next play … and danced and yelled through the final half, while the Huskies came from behind and won.”

The Spokane Daily Chronicle treated the affair facetiously and seemed to blame Husky fans for making a mountain out of a mole hill.

From the Halloween beat: The Chronicle editorial page warned pranksters not to get carried away on Halloween.

“Halloween pranks, like all other things, are funny until they are overdone,” the editors wrote. “… If it is possible to have good sense 364 nights of the year, it ought to be possible on the remaining night.”

From the court beat: A total of 56 witnesses were scheduled to testify in the subornation of perjury trial, resulting from alleged irregularities in the Maurice Codd murder trial.

The trial of 16 Codd witnesses and attorneys was set to begin in two weeks.