20-year-old Moses Lake man shot, killed Sunday morning in Moses Lake
Oct. 30, 2022 Updated Sun., Oct. 30, 2022 at 5:48 p.m.
Two young men were shot, one fatally, during an incident Sunday morning that is under investigation by Moses Lake police.
Police were called to a home in the 3000 block of Road H NE in Moses Lake just before 6 a.m., according to a news release from the Moses Lake Police Department. A 20-year-old Moses Lake man was found dead of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the department.
A 17-year-old was also shot “in the same incident,” the department reported. He was taken by personal vehicle to a nearby hospital, treated and released, the department said.
Officers are requesting the public’s help in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the department by calling (509) 764-3887, referencing case 22ML16897.
