Mobile home fire kills 1 in Moses Lake on Sunday

One person died in a mobile home fire in Moses Lake on Sunday morning, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said.

Firefighters were called to the Harvest Manor mobile home park, 4815 Airway Drive (northeast space 118) in Moses Lake at 8 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. Fire crews discovered the home was fully engulfed in flames.

“Firefighters tried very hard to rescue the person inside(,) but the fire had progressed too far for the rescue to be possible,” the sheriff’s office said.

One other person, who was said to be the caretaker of the deceased, was able to get out of the home, and she is with family, the sheriff’s office said.

The Grant County coroner’s office will release the identity of the dead person.

The Grant County Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Kyle Foreman said that this is the fifth fire death of the year in Grant County, all of which have happened in the past six months. He asked residents to be conscious and aware of potential electrical and heating hazards, such as space heaters, heading into the colder months.