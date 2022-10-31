The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Body discovered in Clearwater River on Sunday

Oct. 31, 2022 Updated Mon., Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:16 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Authorities in Nez Perce County located a dead person who was discovered in the Clearwater River on Monday, according to the Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement from the sheriff’s office, the Idaho State Police and Nez Perce Tribal Police Department located an abandoned vehicle on U.S. Highway 12, across the river from Spalding, Idaho. An animal and fishing gear were discovered in the vehicle, which had been parked there “for some time,” the sheriff’s office said.

The person was located in the river, and it does not appear that there was any foul play involved in their death, the sheriff’s office said. Authorities have not released the identity of the person.

