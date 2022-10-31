Body found last week near High Bridge Park was bound and shot, per search warrant document

An unidentified man, whose body was discovered Oct. 23 near High Bridge Park, was bound, gagged and blindfolded before being shot, according to a search warrant document.

A witness told police he was searching for his two friends at a nearby camp when he discovered the dead man at about 4 p.m., the search warrant document said.

Police officers found the body in the middle of a small trail between a homeless encampment and the “Mega Church Trail,” a 3-mile track that begins on the east side of Latah Creek and follows the Spokane River nearly to the T.J. Meenach Bridge.

Police reported a pool of blood around the dead man’s head and a 9 mm shell casing near his feet, as well as several footprints around his body.

Fires were still smoldering at the nearby camp, according to the court document.

Multiple temporary structures and encampments are located at the bottom of the trail on which the man was found. The property is owned by the city of Spokane.

The dead man’s hands were bound and had “large amounts” of blood on them from what may have been defensive wounds, the search warrant document said. A jacket or sweatshirt covered his head.

Spokane police announced they were investigating another dead body discovered a day later in an area adjacent to Peaceful Valley.

The man’s identity will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.