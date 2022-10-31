Former Gonzaga guard David Stockton returns to U.S. roster for World Cup qualifiers

David Stockton, a regular on U.S. teams in previous 2023 FIBA World Cup qualifiers, is back on the roster for the November qualifying window, USA Basketball announced.

Stockton is one of nine players on the 12-man roster with experience on USA Basketball teams. The former Gonzaga University and Gonzaga Prep point guard helped the Americans go 2-0 with wins over Uruguay and Colombia in August.

The U.S. will entertain Brazil on Nov. 11 and Colombia on Nov. 14 at Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. It’s the fifth of six qualifying stages for the World Cup, which begins next August in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines.

Joining Stockton on the roster are Charlie Brown Jr., Chris Chiozza, Will Davis II, Michael Frazier II, Langston Galloway, Rodney Hood, DaQuan Jeffries, Alize Johnson, Jake Layman, Henry Sims and Craig Sword. Former college and NBA coach Jim Boylan returns as head coach.

The U.S. (7-1) holds a two-game edge over Mexico, Uruguay and Brazil in Group F standings.

Stockton has been on the U.S. roster four times in the past nine months, but he was sidelined by a hand injury in the July qualifiers.

Stockton is listed on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants roster, the Indiana Pacers’ G League team. Fort Wayne’s season opener is Saturday vs. Grand Rapids. Stockton played with the G League Memphis Hustle last season.