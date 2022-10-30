India bridge collapses into river, leaving at least 134 dead

By Muneeza Naqvi Bloomberg News

At least 134 people were killed and several others injured in western India after a suspension bridge collapsed in one of the deadliest accidents in a decade, raising concerns over the viability of the country’s infrastructure push.

Local news reports said that hundreds of people were on the suspension bridge in Morbi town in Gujarat when it collapsed Sunday and many were still missing after the accident that took place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. At least 134 people have been confirmed dead, said N. K. Muchhar, a senior district official in Morbi.

There was no immediate cause given for the collapse, but the colonial-era bridge had been reopened last week after renovations, news reports said. Television footage showed the twisted structure of the bridge dangling in the water as people clung to the suspension cables and tried to climb back up to the roadway. NDTV news channel reported that it was reopened without having received a safety certificate.

The accident comes just months ahead of state elections, which are expected to be held by December. Modi has been on the campaign trail in Gujarat this week touting the state and country’s manufacturing and infrastructure development push.

Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been increasing spending on infrastructure to create new jobs and bolster an economy that was hit by an aggressive wave of COVID-19 infections.

India’s infrastructure projects have a reputation for delays and cost overruns. Despite cheap labor and a talent pool of largely English-speaking workers, the country’s rickety infrastructure has kept many investors away. Modi’s administration has been pushing a 100-trillion-rupee ($1.2 trillion) mega project called PM Gati Shakti – Hindi for strength of speed – to ease these perennial and notorious bottlenecks.

On Monday, Modi canceled several planned events in the state and is expected to visit the site of the accident, Press Trust of India reported. A five-member panel has been formed to probe the accident.

“I assure the people of the country that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations,” the prime minister said at a government event earlier in the day.

The tragedy comes at the end of a week of religious festivities across India. The country marked Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights on Monday and several other auspicious days through the week.