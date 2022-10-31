Prep roundup: Ashlyn Chase leads West Valley girls soccer over Shadle Park; Eagles reach district title game against Clarkston
Oct. 31, 2022 Updated Mon., Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:23 p.m.
From staff reports
Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.
Girls soccer
West Valley 3, Shadle Park 0: Ashlyn Chase scored two goals and the top-seeded Eagles (16-0-1) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Highlanders (5-11) in a District 8 2A semifinal.
Aylen Littleworth had a goal and an assist for West Valley, which hosts Clarkston in the district title game on Wednesday.
Clarkston 1, Pullman 0 (OT): Rebecca Skinner scored the game-winner in the second overtime off a corner kick by Sienna Newhouse and the second-seeded Bantams (11-3-2) eliminated the third-seeded Greyhounds (8-8) in the other district semifinal.
Eloise Teasley made seven saves in the shutout for Clarkston.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.