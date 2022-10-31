Prep roundup: Ashlyn Chase leads West Valley girls soccer over Shadle Park; Eagles reach district title game against Clarkston

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

West Valley 3, Shadle Park 0: Ashlyn Chase scored two goals and the top-seeded Eagles (16-0-1) beat the visiting fourth-seeded Highlanders (5-11) in a District 8 2A semifinal.

Aylen Littleworth had a goal and an assist for West Valley, which hosts Clarkston in the district title game on Wednesday.

Clarkston 1, Pullman 0 (OT): Rebecca Skinner scored the game-winner in the second overtime off a corner kick by Sienna Newhouse and the second-seeded Bantams (11-3-2) eliminated the third-seeded Greyhounds (8-8) in the other district semifinal.

Eloise Teasley made seven saves in the shutout for Clarkston.