That scent can only mean Snoop Dogg is on the way on his Holidaze of Blaze tour

Will Spokane singer-songwriter Allen Stone join his pal, Snoop Dogg when the iconic rapper appears Dec. 15 at the Spokane Arena? There’s only one way to find out. Allen, who won the critical vote on NBC’s “American Song Contest” last spring, would be a cool surprise guest.

Snoop Dogg is on his Holidaze of Blaze tour, which will include fellow hip-hop artists T-Pain, a two-time Grammy Award winner, Warren G, the Ying Yang Twins and Justin Champagne.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at TicketsWest.com A limited number of VIP packages and experiences will be available. One can only imagine what a VIP experience with Snoop will be like.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, November 4, 2022 at 10:00AM at TicketsWest.com. A limited number of VIP packages and experiences will be available!