Chainsaw, tools stolen from fire engines battling Palisades Park fire

A chain saw and various small tools were stolen from two fire engines used to battle the Palisades Park fire west of Spokane.

A Washington state Department of Natural Resources vehicle and an engine from a fire district on the West Side of the state were parked at a Spokane-area hotel last week when the vehicles were broken into and items were stolen overnight, according to Ryan Rodruck, DNR communications manager. Fire crews had parked the two rigs at the hotel where they slept before the vehicles were prowled.

Rodruck said the break-ins were reported to local law enforcement. Both vehicles were repaired and are back in service.

He said he did not know the name of the hotel, the value of the items stolen or the extent of the damage to the vehicles. Rodruck said he did not want to disclose further details of the stolen items, because the investigation is active.

The Palisades Park fire started last week and was under control early this week. It burned 43 acres of timber along the Rimrock Drive bluff and forced evacuations.