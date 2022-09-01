Falling tree kills man camping in Olympic National Park

By Daisy Zavala Magaña Seattle Times

A Canadian man died after a tree fell on his tent at a remote wilderness campsite in Olympic National Park, authorities say.

Thomas Bernier-Villeneuve, 34, was camping at Elk Lake, which can be accessed by the Hoh River trail.

Officials received notice of his death Tuesday via a Garmin inReach satellite communication device, according to the National Park Service.

Park service authorities arrived the next morning by helicopter, and Bernier-Villeneuve’s body was taken to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.