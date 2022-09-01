Letters for Sept. 1, 2022

Smiley is out of touch

Let’s talk about the Washington Senate race. Tiffany Smiley is up against Patty Murray with a vague smear about “career politicians.” I do not believe she would be a fit replacement for our highly effective senator, Patty Murray.

Smiley thinks Donald Trump is a charming fellow. She is 100% pro-forced birth.

Her qualifications? “I moved eight times.” “I raised a family while caring for my disabled spouse.” This isn’t leadership, it’s daily life for thousands of ordinary Americans.

“She’s a tireless advocate.” In what way? What did she advocate for and which tools did she use?

My favorite part is when she comes to the “I approve this message” and her husband interrupts to say “WE approve.”

Sorry, a United States senator doesn’t need her husband talking over her and telling her what to say. I see no leadership here, just the usual Republican talking points.

Deborah Fredericks

Spokane

Will I survive this?

On Saturday night, I was dashing around my dining room as the server, hostess, busser and bartender to ensure the few full tables we had in Europa Restaurant were full and happy. It’s hard not to think back to when this room was filled with customers and staff.

I thought nothing would be harder than making it through the pandemic. Starts and stops, supply chain issues, inflation and staffing shortages. Restaurants struggled to hold on. But, the support of the community was unwavering and inspiring. They rallied and made a difference. I’m open today because of them. Now, I’m facing a far greater challenge with impacts that have exceeded anything we experienced as a result of the pandemic.

Every day, my staff and customers are threatened by the nearby people sitting and lying on the sidewalk. They yell, scream and confront us as we walk to and from the restaurant. They lay on the steps of our building, blocking access and leaving indescribable filth and drug paraphernalia. They regularly enter my business, threatening and confronting staff and customers. Each day the terrifying experience seems to only worsen. My customers tell me they can no longer risk their safety to come to my restaurant. Today is so much worse than anything from the pandemic, but this time I’m left with no support.

I, like so many, have been abandoned by our city leaders who continue to do nothing. When will they act? I hope I can hold on until they do.

Aja Engels

Spokane

Chronicle/Spokesman dropped the ball

Aug. 22, Chronicle story from New York Times addressed mass shootings. Great idea for a story, (unfortunately) timely and informative. The Spokesman reported on the thankfully averted alleged attempted shooting at the Gorge that occurred on Aug. 20. There was no mention of this near tragedy next to the story that appeared the following Monday, that could have been mentioned in a sidebar story next to the New York Times story that appeared in the Chronicle.

I am not a newspaper person. The Spokesman et al dropped the ball. A major tragedy was averted in our own backyard thanks to the vigilance of citizens and law enforcement and there was no mention in the very same edition that carried another newspaper’s story of this continuing scourge in our country. I love newspapers. Have been reading them for a long time. There are many factors which have contributed to their decline in popularity over the last half century. One factor is an increase in editorial missteps such as failing to acknowledge a cooperative effort to avert what would have been the most major tragedy in our area in the last 15 years next to an relevant article by a respected newspaper such as the New York Times.

The Spokesman/Chronicle should do better. Its readers and the Inland Empire should have better. If not, say “hullo” to the dinosaurs for me.

Colin Harris

Spokane

More safety measures

Vaping is bad for teenagers. We can all agree on that. However, it would seem to me that the money that will be spent on vaping sensors would be better spent on safety measures like installing metal detectors and alarms in area schools.

What about money in student’s pockets that would set off a detector, you ask. Write a check at the beginning of the year or give high school students a credit card with a certain amount of money on it.

What about backpacks? At the beginning of the year, give each student a computer to take home on which to do homework and access their textbooks. Easy. All other work can be done in class with teacher supplied materials.

What about exterior doors with no metal detectors? Teachers could easily monitor the door nearest their classroom if an alarm were installed on the door.

Many schools have cameras. Ensure that the cameras face every exterior door and that an alarm will pop up on a monitor or sound off if the door is accessed. Office staff spend a great deal of time at their desks, so make the monitors face the office staff.

Door and window alarms are inexpensive, install them at all windows as well.

As a parent and retired teacher, I would rather have my students and former colleagues protected than worry about vaping in the bathrooms of my students’ school.

Lynn Bain

Spokane