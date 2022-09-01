Pedestrian hit and killed on Highway 95 near Sandpoint

A 62-year-old Westmond, Idaho, woman was struck by a car and killed Thursday while walking along U.S. Highway 95 south of Sandpoint.

The driver, a 71-year-old Athol woman in a gold 1998 Toyota Camry, hit the pedestrian at about 12:45 p.m. near Cocolalla Loop Road, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver had no injuries, troopers said. Neither woman was identified.

U.S. 95 was reduced to one lane for about two hours as police investigated. The crash remains under investigation.