This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Publishers Weekly, Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Babel,” R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

2. “All Good People Here: A Novel,” Ashley Flowers (Bantam)

3. “Soul Taken,” Patricia Briggs. (Ace)

4. “Girl, Forgotten,” Karin Slaughter. (Morrow)

5. “Fox Creek,” William Kent Krueger. (Atria)

6. “The 6:20 Man,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)

7. “The Challenge: A Novel,” Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. “Overkill,” Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

9. “The Hotel Nantucket,” Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

10. “Sparring Partners,” John Grisham (Doubleday)

Nonfiction

1. “Breaking History,” Jared Kushner (Broadside)

2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

3. “We Never Die,” Matt Fraser (Gallery)

4. “Global Class,” McDaniel/Wehage (Benbella/Holt)

5. “Impact Players,” Liz Wiseman (Harper Business)

6. “Encyclopaedia Eorzea, Vol. II” (Square Enix)

7. “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious,” David Venable. (Ballantine)

8. “Encyclopaedia Eorzea, Vol. I,” (Square Enix)

9. “Diana, William, and Harry: The Heartbreaking Story of a Princess and Mother,” James Patterson and Chris Mooney (Little, Brown)

10. “Vacuuming in the Nude: And Other Ways to Get Attention,” Peggy Rowe (Forefront)