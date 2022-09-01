Week 1 prep football preview: Rivalry week right off the bat with Lewis and Clark at Ferris

With temperatures still in the 90s, it might be hard to envision gridiron action and “Friday Night Lights.” Yet here we are.

There are interesting matchups and league games right off the bat in the Greater Spokane League, so let’s just dive in and take a look at the schedule.

All games Friday, 7 p.m. except otherwise noted. Records listed from 2021.

Game of the week

Lewis and Clark (4-7, 3-5) at Ferris (4-6, 3-5), Friday 4 p.m.: The South Hill rivalry kicks off opening night, on campus no less.

The Saxons haven’t hosted a game at school since 1996 against Richland, and this will be just the fourth overall and first league game to be contested on the campus.

LC will feature one of the area’s most dynamic players, first-team all-league RB Gentz Hilburn, who may be asked to do a little bit of everything for the Tigers this season. LC has a senior-heavy lineup and should have strong line play.

Ferris won its last two games last season for first-year coach Malik Roberson. The Saxons hope to build on that this season but lost a couple of playmakers to transfer.

4A/3A

University (4-4, 4-4) at Mt. Spokane (8-3, 6-2): It’s a transition year for the Wildcats, who have just one starter back, slot receiver Blake Speer, from last season’s state quarterfinal team.

The team graduated 20 starters and 27 letter winners. G-Prep junior transfer RB Matteo Saccomanno will see a lot of time.

U-Hi went 4-4 in league last season and the early matchup will be a good test for coach Kaleb Madison’s crew. Senior RB Malaki Miller and wideouts Tre Buchanan and Jalen King are playmakers.

Cheney (1-9, 1-8) at Gonzaga Prep (11-1, 8-0): League MVP QB Ryan McKenna graduated, but G-Prep coach Dave McKenna has nine starters back on offense, including seven linemen who started games last season. JoJo Shortell takes over at QB, and he has three returning backs to help him shoulder the load.

The Blackhawks took their lumps last season but have 30 letter winners back, led by senior two-year starter QB Jakeb Vallance.

Ridgeline (1-9, 1-6) at Central Valley (7-3, 7-1): CV is another team starting over at QB, with all-leaguer Luke Abshire now in college. Dylan Gravelle moves under center from receiver and Luke’s younger brother, Zac, is back from injury at RB.

The Falcons boast one of the most exciting young players in the league in sophomore wideout Brayden Allen, who set the league receptions records for single-game (17) and season (72) last year.

Mead (3-6, 3-4) at Eastmont (8-3): The Panthers travel to East Wenatchee for their nonleague opener for a stiff road test. Strong-armed QB Colby Danielson returns for his senior season with many offensive weapons, including transfer wideouts Keenan Kuntz and Johnny Talarico.

2A

Timberlake (7-3) at Shadle Park (6-3, 6-0), Friday, 4 p.m.: The GSL 2A champion Highlanders return three top offensive options: QB Tre Dickerson, RB Beckett Ensminger and WR Jordan Dever.

Idaho 3A Timberlake lost a tough nonleague game at home last week.

Deer Park (3-6) at East Valley (6-4, 3-2): The Knights are led by all-everything junior Diezel Wilkinson, the 2A all-purpose MVP last season. He’ll be under center this year and can go the distance every time the ball is in his hands.

Deer Park has 17 starters back, led by QB Remi Scott, and hopes to be competitive in a tough Northeast A League.

Freeman (7-3) at West Valley (5-4, 2-2): WV looks to prove itself after falling in a three-way tiebreaker last year to EV and missing out on the postseason. QB Raesean Eaton leads 37 letter winners returning.

The Scotties are led by all-league senior QB Boen Phelps, one of the top QBs in 1A.

Colville (1-7) at Rogers (0-10, 0-6), Friday, 3 p.m.: The Pirates haven’t won in three years, but have 24 letter winners back and a building block at QB with junior Deon Kinsey.

The Crimson Hawks feature returning QB Cale Roy with a pair of receivers, Allan McKeraghan and Colbie McEvoy, back from knee injury.

Lakeside (11-1) at Pullman (4-6, 3-3): Pullman has a big offensive line and quality playmakers but must replace QB Riley Pettitt.

The Eagles are coming off one of their most successful seasons in school history and return league MVP QB Kole Hunsaker and first-team RB junior Sadahiro Patterson.

Moscow (3-5) at Clarkston (4-5, 4-2): Junior QB Carter Steinwand earned second-team all-league last season and the Bantams boast a strong offensive line.

Moscow had a tough go of it last week, losing 50-12 to Kellogg in its opener.

Idaho

Sandpoint (0-1) at Coeur d’Alene (0-2): The Vikings haven’t scored an offensive touchdown in two nonleague games against the two top-ranked 5A teams in the state.

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 2 in 4A, nearly beat Coeur d’Alene last season at home and hope to pull off the feat on the road.