Arts Wrap: ‘Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing - Paris’ to show at AMC River Park Square

Grammy-winning superstar soprano Renée Fleming’s “Cities That Sing: Paris” is a “first-of-its-kind” melding of IMAX and opera. Streamed live from Paris on Sept. 18, the show will be rebroadcast at AMC River Park Square and other select IMAX theaters all over the country on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m.

A celebration of Paris and “a captivating, majestic blend of classical music, history and discovery,” the production will give audiences all over the world the chance to experience a classical concert in a new way.

“IMAX is the perfect format for our one-of-a-kind film – it has the sheer scale to do justice to the expressive power of this art form,” Fleming said in a news release. “Opera is called grand opera for a reason: It’s larger than life. You’re incorporating every art –instrumental music, singing, drama, poetry – into one major art form: opera! It’s all there. So, what better way to see it, if you can’t see it live – or in addition to seeing it live – than on the largest screen possible?”

Alongside Fleming, the broadcast will showcase tenor Piotr Beczala and featured performers Axelle Fanyo and Alexandre Duhamel.

For information, visit fandango.com and search “Renée Fleming’s Cities That Sing – Paris.”