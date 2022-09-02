The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

East Valley High senior dies from injuries in dump truck crash

Sept. 2, 2022 Updated Fri., Sept. 2, 2022 at 8:28 p.m.

(Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
(Courtesy of Washington State Patrol)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

One of the East Valley High School seniors involved in the crash with a dump truck Tuesday morning in Spokane Valley has died, while the other senior is in the intensive care unit, according to Washington State Patrol.

WSP said in a news release that Kiersten A. Noel, 17, died. WSP trooper Ryan Senger said Sydney D. Stangel, 17, is still hospitalized.

Stangel was driving Noel in a 2000 Lexus RX east on Trent Avenue just east of Sullivan Road around 6:30 a.m. when she tried to make a left turn into a parking lot, troopers said. They said Stangel failed to yield to the dump truck, driven by 68-year-old Harry M. Johnson, of Spirit Lake. Johnson, who was driving west, struck the Lexus in the westbound lane, WSP said.

The release said the two girls were taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. Johnson was treated and released at the scene.

All three were wearing seat belts.

