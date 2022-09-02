The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep football roundup: Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane earn league wins, Mead edges Eastmont on the road

Sept. 2, 2022 Updated Sat., Sept. 3, 2022 at 1:12 a.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 58, Cheney 0: Lilo Mikaele scored two first-quarter touchdowns and the Bullpups (1-0, 1-0) cruised past the Blackhawks (0-1, 0-1).

Six players scored touchdowns for G-Prep. JoJo Shortell connected with Bo Howell on a 45-yard TD.

Mt. Spokane 30, University 14: Blake Speer rushed for a touchdown and kicked two field goals and the Wildcats (1-0, 1-0) beat the Titans (0-1, 0-1) at Union Stadium.

Matteo Saccomanno added a 2-yard TD for Mt. Spokane.

Central Valley 33, Ridgeline 0: Dylan Gravelle went 16 of 31 for 252 yards and tossed three touchdown passes and the Bears (1-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Falcons (0-1, 0-1). 

Kaden Harkin had five catches for 110 yards for CV while Aiden Labrosse kicked four field goals.

Northeast 2B

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 35, Colfax 12: Brody Boness rushed for 116 yards with two touchdowns and the Broncos (1-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-1).

Chase Galbreath threw for 245 with two TDs and Brock Kinch added 72 yards and a score on the ground.

Liberty 34, Asotin 0: Ashton Strobel scored three touchdowns – one rushing, one receiving and a punt return – and the Lancers (1-0) beat the visiting Panthers (0-1).

Jake Jeske went 8 of 12 for 117 yards with two touchdown passes and a 38-yard TD run for Liberty.

Chewelah 46, Northwest Christian 20: The Cougars (1-0) beat the Crusaders (0-1). Details were unavailable. 

Nonleague

Mead 14, Eastmont 13: Max Workman caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from Colby Danielson and the Panthers (1-0) edged the Wildcats (0-1) in East Wenatchee.

Danielson finished 11 of 18 for 200 yards and two TDs.

The Panthers’ defense blocked a go-ahead field goal attempt with 2 1/2 minutes to go in the game to secure the win.

Timberlake 30, Shadle Park 27: Vaughn Higgins scored three touchdowns, including a 6-yard run late in the fourth quarter, and the visiting Tigers (1-1) edged the Highlanders (0-1).

Higgins carried 31 times for 142 yards and added a 24-yard field goal. Natreven Dickerson led Shadle with two TD passes, including a 90-yard hookup with Jordan Dever, and a touchdown run.

West Valley 20, Freeman 7: Rasean Eaton rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more and the Eagles (1-0) beat the visiting Scotties (0-1). Grady Walker caught TD passes of 25 and 57 yards for WV.

Lakeside 44, Pullman 2: Kole Hunsaker threw two touchdown passes and the visiting Eagles (1-0) beat the Greyhounds (0-1). Saeed Sams added two rushing touchdowns, including runs of 52 and 49 yards, and caught a TD pass.

Clarkston 47, Moscow 0: Mason Brown rushed for two touchdowns and the host Bantams (1-0) beat the Bears (0-1). Carter Steinwand threw three TD passes and rushed for one.

Deer Park 34, East Valley 30: The Stags (1-0) topped the Knights (0-1). Details were unavailable. 

Priest River at Medical Lake: The visiting Spartans (1-0) beat the Cardinals (0-1). Details were unavailable. 

Riverside 13, St. Maries 6: Gavin Jaeger scored on a 10-yard run and the visiting Rams (1-0) defeated the Lumberjacks (0-1). Jake Gaffaney hit Braxton Welch on a 10-yard pass for a TD. 

Kellogg 50, Newport 0: Ripley Luna went 15 of 19 for 362 yards with six touchdown passes and the Wildcats (2-0) blanked the visiting Grizzlies (0-1). Kolby Luna had nine catches for 220 yards with four TDs.

Odessa 42, Liberty Bell 22: The Tigers (1-0) downed the Mountain Lions (0-1). Details were unavailable.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 40, Columbia (Hunters) 0: Carter Pitts rushed 15 times for 94 yards with three touchdowns and the visiting Warriors (1-0) blanked the Lions (0-1). Caden Correia added 65 yards and a score on the ground.

Selkirk 22, Northport 16: Michael Egland scored two touchdowns and the visiting Mustangs (1-0) beat the Rangers (0-1). Dawson Baribault had two TDs for Northport.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 80, Soap Lake 0: Kalub Drager and Preston Michel scored three touchdowns apiece and the Wildcats (1-0) blanked the Eagles (0-1). Dru Becker went 3 for 3 for 112 yards and three TDs.

Inchelium 46, Republic 8: The Hornets (1-0) beat the visiting Tigers (0-1). Details were unavailable.

