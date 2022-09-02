The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Day 87° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

Report: Pilots in 2020 fatal midair crash above Lake Coeur d’Alene didn’t see each other

Sept. 2, 2022 Updated Fri., Sept. 2, 2022 at 10:19 a.m.

Crews recover debris on July 6, 2020, on Lake Coeur d'Alene from an airplane collision that killed eight people. The final report from the crash from the National Transportation Safety Board found that the two pilots could not see each other, causing the midair collision.  (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)
Crews recover debris on July 6, 2020, on Lake Coeur d'Alene from an airplane collision that killed eight people. The final report from the crash from the National Transportation Safety Board found that the two pilots could not see each other, causing the midair collision.  (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

The pilots of two planes that collided over Lake Coeur d’Alene in 2020 failed to see each other, causing the crash that left eight people dead, according to the final crash report released Wednesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board ruled the probable cause of the accident to be “failure of the pilots of both airplanes to see and avoid the other plane.” 

A de Havilland DHC-2, operated by Coeur d’Alene-based Brooke’s Seaplane Service, and a Cessna TU206G that had taken off from Felts Field in Spokane, collided over the lake between Black Bay and Powderhorn Bay at about 2 p.m. on July 5, 2020. 

Neil Lunt, 58, of Liberty Lake, owner of Brooks Seaplanes, was piloting the de Havilland. The aircraft was carrying Sean K. Fredrickson, 48, of Lake Oswego, Oregon, and Fredrickson’s son Hayden, 16; his stepdaughter Sofie, 16; and his stepson Quinn, 11; along with David E. Sorensen, 57, from Clayton, California.

The Cessna was piloted by Jay Cawley, 67, of Lewiston, Idaho. His passenger was Kelly Kreeger, 61, of Rocklin, California. 

There was no evidence of any preexisting mechanical malfunction in either plane, according to the NTSB report. Recovered wreckage and impact signatures indicated the upper fuselage of the Cessna collided with the floats and the lower fuselage of the de Havilland, the report said. 

All available evidence pointed to the pilots not seeing each other, the report concluded. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Pacific NW