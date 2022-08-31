The name of Dolly Parton’s new pet apparel line is as cute as a puppy

By Christi Carras Los Angeles Times

You’ve heard of Dolly Parton. Now get ready for … Doggy Parton, the country music legend’s new clothing line for pets. On Wednesday, Parton launched her collection of puppy products, ranging from miniature apparel to toys and accessories. Some of the Doggy Parton profits will be donated to Willa B Farms, an animal rescue organization based in Nashville, Tennessee.

“‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” the “Jolene” hit-maker said in a statement.

“This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel … and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair. Part of the proceeds will support Willa B Farms, a rescue where animals in need find never ending love. Don’t we all need that?”

Among the Doggy Parton merch available to purchase through Amazon are tiny, hot-pink cowboy hats, glittering pink leashes and a full Dolly Parton costume complete with a voluminous blond wig and pink acoustic guitar. The itty-bitty items range in price from about $9 to $30.

Some pieces — including the large “Doggy Parton All Star Show Vintage Style Shirt for Pets” and the large “Pink Cowgirl Collared Dress” — are already sold out.

The singer and national treasure’s latest pet project comes less than three months before she is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — despite her initial protests. In March, a “flattered and grateful” Parton “respectfully” objected to her own nomination because she didn’t think she had earned the “right” to be in the rock hall.

Nevertheless, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation stood by its decision, and Parton eventually agreed to accept the honor “gracefully.”

“I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” the Grammy winner said in a statement in May. “Thanks to everyone that voted for me … I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor.”

Parton — along with Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie and Carly Simon — will officially enter the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 during an induction ceremony at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater.