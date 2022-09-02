U.S. women’s employment nears level not seen since February 2020
Sept. 2, 2022 Updated Fri., Sept. 2, 2022 at 10:20 a.m.
Women notched up strong employment gains in August as more found jobs or looked for work, helping to raise the overall U.S. labor-force participation rate.
The number of women in jobs jumped by 386,000 – the most since March 2021 – to 77.4 million, Labor Department data released Friday showed.
Female employment reached the highest level since February 2020.
The U.S. economy added 315,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, the first increase since January, as more people entered the labor force.
The labor-force participation rate for women aged 25 to 54 – known as prime working age – rose to 77.2% in August, the highest in 22 years.
For men, the prime-age participation rate increased 0.2 percentage point to 88.6%.
The shift reduced the participation gap between the two groups to 11.4 percentage points, the narrowest on record.
The increase in the prime-age participation rate for women also helped to push the overall reading to 82.8%, the highest since February 2020.
Latina women saw strong gains last month, with the share of females over age 20 who were working – known as the employment to population ratio – rising to 58.3% from 57.7%.
Meanwhile, the share for Black women dropped to 58.4% from 59% in July.
