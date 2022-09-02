Whitworth unable to keep pace with Carnegie Mellon in season-opening defeat

From staff reports

PITTSBURGH – Start fast or get left behind.

Whitworth couldn’t overcome a two-touchdown deficit, and Carnegie Mellon secured a 35-17 win over the Pirates on Friday in the season-opening football game for both programs.

Whitworth quarterback Jaedyn Prewitt passed for 404 yards, and the Pirates rolled up 456 yards of offense, but Carnegie Mellon never trailed after building a 14-0 advantage in the second quarter.

Tartans quarterback Ben Mills connected with Kris Hughes for an 18-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead with just under 13 minutes remaining before halftime.

Hughes raced 99 yards for another receiving touchdown on Carnegie Mellon’s next possession to boost the margin to 14-0.

Whitworth’s Logan Kitselman plunged into the end zone from the 1-yard line to pull the Pirates within 14-7 with 2:09 left in the half.

Whitworth’s defense forced a three-and-out, and the Pirates used six plays to set up Al Campos-Ontiveros’ 40-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter to draw within 14-10 at halftime.

The Tartans opened the second half with Tre Vasiliadis’ 12-yard run for a touchdown and a 21-10 lead.

The Pirates clawed within 21-17 when Prewitt located Evan Liggett for a 2-yard touchdown pass with 28 seconds left in the third quarter.

Vasiliadis romped 11 yards for a touchdown to increase Carnegie Mellon’s lead to 28-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

The Tartans sealed the outcome when Kevin Cooke intercepted a Prewitt pass and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown with 5:44 left.

Prewitt completed 34 of 47 passes and was intercepted twice. Dillon Kuk reeled in seven receptions for 149 yards, and Liggett had eight catches for 110 yards.

Mills was 15-for-32 passing for 354 yards for the Tartans. Vasiliadis rushed for 152 yards on 28 carries.