Women job numbers notch gains

Women notched up strong employment gains in August as more found jobs or looked for work, helping to raise the overall U.S. labor-force participation rate.

The number of women in jobs jumped by 386,000 – the most since March 2021 – to 77.4 million, Labor Department data released Friday showed.

Female employment reached the highest level since February 2020.

The U.S. economy added 315,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, the first increase since January, as more people entered the labor force.

The labor-force participation rate for women aged 25 to 54 – known as prime working age – rose to 77.2% in August, the highest in 22 years.

For men, the prime-age participation rate increased 0.2 percentage point to 88.6%.

Parler returns to Google store

The conservative social media app Parler is returning to the Google Play store Friday after a suspension for violating its policies in January 2021, at the time of the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Parler has agreed to modify its app to moderate content and remove posts that incite violence, Google said in a statement Friday.

All apps on the Google Play store must “implement robust moderation practices that prohibit objectionable content,” Google said. That includes an in-app system for reporting objectionable user-generated content and removing and blocking abusive users, the company said.

From wire reports