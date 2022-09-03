Air quality concerns cancel free Spokane Symphony concert in Liberty Lake

The Spokane Symphony’s 2021 Labor Day concert at the Pavilion in Riverfront Park. (Courtesy)

Smoky skies shut down at least one event this weekend in Spokane County.

The Spokane Symphony canceled its free Saturday concert in Liberty Lake due to unhealthy air quality caused by Inland Northwest wildfires. The concert had been scheduled for 6 p.m. in Pavillion Park.

The symphony said performing outside in smoky conditions would be unsafe for its musicians.

“It is disappointing to have to make this decision as we know the tradition of our free Labor Day concerts is a highlight for our community,” Spokane Symphony Executive Director Jeff vom Saal said in a statement. “We are diligently working to reschedule this performance for a date in the near future.”

The symphony’s Monday concert in Comstock Park has not been canceled.

According to the Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency, wildfire smoke caused air quality to fall into the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category early Saturday afternoon. Spokane’s air quality improved to the “moderate” category by Saturday evening.

The Environmental Protection Agency advises older adults, kids and anyone with heart or lung problems to stay indoors as much as possible and limit strenuous activities.

Forecasts predict the area’s air quality to remain in the moderate category Sunday.