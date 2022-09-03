One dead, another seriously injured in east Spokane motorcycle crash

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Friday night in east Spokane, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Sprague Avenue, roughly a half-mile southwest of the Spokane County fairgrounds.

The man driving the motorcycle died before police officers arrived, police said. A woman who sustained life-threatening injuries was rushed to the hospital.

Police have not identified the individuals involved. Police said speed might have factored in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference case No. 2022-20155542.