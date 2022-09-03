Five uncontained wildfires burning in Idaho Panhandle

Five uncontained fires in the Idaho Panhandle have burned more than 5,000 acres since mid-August.

Four of the fires are burning forests in the Selkirk Mountains of Boundary County, roughly 10 miles northwest of Bonners Ferry. One is burning near Clifty Mountain about 10 miles southeast of the city.

No evacuation orders have been issued, although residents northwest of Bonners Ferry on West Side Road closest to Burton and Ball Creek roads have been asked to prepare to evacuate if necessary.

Lightning caused all five of the burns.

The 500-acre Scotch Fire began on Thursday just a few miles west of the Kootenay River, approximately 5 miles north of the Kootenai National Wildlife Refuge.

The Russell Mountain Fire is the largest of the quintet, having burned more than 3,100 acres since it began Aug. 24.

The Trout Fire began on Aug. 21 and has burned nearly 700 acres. The Eneas Peak Fire has burned more than 1,100 acres since it started three weeks ago.

The Katka Fire, southwest of Bonners Ferry, began Wednesday and has burned 35 acres.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid roads and trails near the fires, including Ball Creek and Trout Creek roads.