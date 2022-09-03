Girl hit by bus near Central Valley High School hospitalized with life-threatening injuries
Sept. 3, 2022 Updated Sat., Sept. 3, 2022 at 8:32 p.m.
A girl was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Friday night after she was hit by a bus in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane Valley Police Department.
Police responded to a crash around 10:25 p.m. Friday on Sullivan Road next to Central Valley High School. Police said the girl was struck by a Central Valley school bus while she was crossing Sullivan Road near Eighth Avenue.
Police closed Sullivan Road between Fourth and Eighth avenues into Saturday morning as they investigated the crash. Impairment is not believed to be a factor, and the bus driver has not been charged, police said.
Witnesses told police the bus driver had a green light when the crash occurred.
