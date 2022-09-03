On the Air
Sept. 3, 2022 Updated Sat., Sept. 3, 2022 at 6:17 p.m.
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
6 a.m.: Formula One: Dutch Grand Prix ESPN
Noon: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Portland NBC
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Cook Out Southern 500 USA
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Chicago at Connecticut ESPN2
Noon: Las Vegas at Seattle ABC
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay or Texas at Boston MLB
11:40 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Root
1:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels or Philadelphia at San Francisco MLB
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Florida State vs. LSU ABC
Golf, men’s
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Made in Denmark Golf
Golf, women’s
10 a.m.: LPGA: Dana Open Golf
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Arsenal USA
2:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland Timbers vs. Atlanta United Fox
Tennis
8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
9:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
All events subject to change
