Sept. 3, 2022 Updated Sat., Sept. 3, 2022 at 6:17 p.m.

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

6 a.m.: Formula One: Dutch Grand Prix ESPN

Noon: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Portland NBC

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Cook Out Southern 500 USA

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Chicago at Connecticut ESPN2

Noon: Las Vegas at Seattle ABC

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay or Texas at Boston MLB

11:40 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Root

1:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Angels or Philadelphia at San Francisco MLB

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Florida State vs. LSU ABC

Golf, men’s

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Made in Denmark Golf

Golf, women’s

10 a.m.: LPGA: Dana Open Golf

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Leicester City USA

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester United vs. Arsenal USA

2:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland Timbers vs. Atlanta United Fox

Tennis

8 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN

4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10:30 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

9:30 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

All events subject to change

