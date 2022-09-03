Second East Valley High School senior involved in dump truck crash Tuesday dies from injuries

Both of the East Valley High School girls involved in a crash with a dump truck Tuesday morning have died, according to Washington State Patrol.

Sydney D. Stangel, 17, who had been in the intensive care unit following the crash, has died, troopers said in a release Saturday. Troopers previously said Friday that Kiersten A. Noel, 17, died from her injuries.

The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. on Trent Avenue just east of Sullivan Road. Stangel, who was driving with Noel as her passenger, was heading east along Trent Avenue in a 2000 Lexus RX when she tried to make a left turn into a parking lot, according to Washington State Patrol.

Troopers said Stangel failed to yield, crossing into the westbound lane where her vehicle was struck by a dump truck driven by 68-year-old Harry M. Johnson, of Spirit Lake.

Noel and Stangel were severely injured and taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center where they were placed on life support, troopers said. WSP said Johnson was also injured but released at the scene. All three were wearing seat belts.