Troopers: Two killed in head-on crash east of Moses Lake

Washington State Patrol is investigating a head-on crash on Interstate 90 east of Moses Lake that left both drivers dead.

The crash occurred around 7:50 p.m. approximately 11 miles east of Moses Lake between a vehicle heading in the wrong direction and a semi-truck.

Details of the crash were not immediately released. The eastbound lane of I-90 in that area was completely blocked as of 9 p.m., with drivers diverted to exit 183.