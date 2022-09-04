‘Large fire’ in northwest Lincoln County prompts evacuations, grows to 500 acres on Sunday

A wildfire estimated at about 500 acres was burning near Seven Bays in north Lincoln County on Sunday evening, prompting evacuations and sending a plume of smoke into the sky.

Evacuation notices to leave immediately were issued for those living along state Route 25 between Mule Ranch and Reinbold roads. Law enforcement were also notifying those living east of Mule Ranch Road on state Route 25, to Egypt Loop on the north, to be prepared to leave, according the agency’s Facebook page.

Miles Creston Road was closed between Hume and Mule Ranch roads, and state Route 25 was closed at Porcupine Bay Road north of Davenport. Evacuees can travel to the Sheriff’s Office at 404 Sinclair St. in Davenport, the agency reported.

The fire was estimated at 500 acres on Sunday evening, the Washington Department of Natural Resources said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said the fire was initially reported near 38000 Miles Creston Road and headed north. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m., according to dispatchers.

The office reported nearby Hawk Creek Campground has been evacuated as of Sunday afternoon.

Multiple agencies are fighting the fire. Officials also asked that residents keep the waterways clear for air units attacking the fire.