A Grip on Sports: What do we do on Sundays? We over-react. Why should today be different?

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The first competition in any season leads to way too much over-reaction. No sport lends itself to that more than football, with its once-a-week schedule. Let’s join in, shall we?

• Washington State is in trouble. Idaho is going to have a great season. That’s the quick take after the Cougars held off their neighbors 24-17 in Pullman last night. Is it the right one as well?

We’re sure it isn’t. Mainly because both are a little at odds with each other. If WSU isn’t that good, then the Vandals’ outstanding effort needs to be devalued some, right? Conversely, if UI has a great season, it is entirely possible the Cougars will be fine. More than that, actually, since the Cougs showed resilience after nearly handing the Vandals a win.

The reality of the situation is simple.

Idaho played hard. Flew around, caused havoc. Took chances, not just once or twice but quite often – the Vandals were 3-of-7 on fourth down, more than one of those in their territory. This could be the hallmark of a Jason Eck-coached team (we don’t know as we have such a small sample) or it could have been just a who-gives-a-spit attitude displayed in the opener against a favored FBS foe.

Washington State made mistakes on offense. Looked tight. Looked a bit out of sync. And rightfully so. So much is new. The Cougars have a new quarterback, a new offensive line, a new scheme – there were tight ends for goodness sake – and a new head coach to impress. Being perfectly in sync was never in the cards.

Besides, the Cougars travel to Wisconsin next week in their key nonconference game, so why show the entire package against the Vandals? Save some stuff for the Badgers – and the national TV audience.

Final thoughts? Vandal fans can celebrate – and they should. Eck established a baseline of effort that will get them through tough spots. They will be fun to watch if it continues. And Cougar fans needn’t worry. The defense, if it stays healthy, will match up well with Pac-12 foes. The offense will coalesce. They will be fine.

• One last WSU thought. Though improved, the interior of the WSU defensive line is still developing. Next Saturday, against the size of Wisconsin, will be tough. Speed can cause havoc early but slows down as the game wears on. Size never gets smaller.

• Eastern Washington isn’t the powerhouse it has been most of this century. This is a transition year. That’s fine. If the Eagles’ offense develops from here until November, they’ll be in every Big Sky game. The defense should be more than capable against conference foes. Yes, Tennessee State rushed for 290 yards. That’s too many. But Eddie George’s team made it a priority, something many Big Sky schools don’t do.

Aaron Best’s defense, which gave up three big plays early, settled in and showed why it should be capable of holding the line until the offense reaches EWU-expected levels. That might not take as long as feared, either, as Gunner Talkington showed what’s possible, throwing five touchdown passes and leading the game-winning, fourth-quarter drive.

Good or bad, Saturday tight win was just that, a win, and nothing to over-react to.

• Finally, the Pac-12 was great this weekend. And awful. Funny, it’s the latter the national memory will file away.

The conference won nine times. Didn’t lose to a Group of Five school. Or an FCS one. That’s progress. Sure, Colorado lost (at home) but the Buffs are the Vandy of the conference this year. It was a good weekend. Except …

Ya, about that. Oregon just wasn’t ready to deal with Georgia’s size and speed. And the Ducks weren’t tough enough, mentally or physically, to change that once they settled in. They didn’t compete. The 49-3 butt-kicking will resonate for a while.

But it didn’t hurt as much as Utah’s failure at Florida. The Utes are still the conference’s best until someone knocks them from that perch. And they self-destructed, mentally and physically, against what’s expected to be an also-ran SEC school. The 29-26 loss in the Swamp was as much on them as it was on the Gators.

The 9-3 mark was just fine for the Pac-12. Those two losses, however, will sting a long time. And that’s no overreaction.

Preps: Dave Nichols is back taking some time on Saturday to summarize the weekend’s prep football games.

Indians: Dave was also at Avista last night as Spokane pretty much sealed its fate, losing in 10 innings to visiting Vancouver. The Indians are 5.5 games back with seven to play.

Tennis: Serena Williams ended her career the same way she went through all of it. On her terms.

Mariners: Robbie Ray has been really good lately. Especially against Cleveland. He was again Saturday in the M’s 4-0 win. … J. P. Crawford is struggling.

Sounders: Let’s be clear. Today is must-win territory for Seattle. A draw against Houston at home isn’t good enough.

Storm: Despite the WNBA semifinal series tied at a game apiece, Seattle is still in the driver’s seat against Las Vegas. The Storm are at home today.

• Not enough is being made about Utah basically handing Florida the victory last night. The Utes fumbled at the goal line on a second-half fourth-down play, a play-calling decision that cost three points. They also went for two way too early, a decision that cost them another point. How much did Florida win by? It seems so odd for a Kyle Whittingham-coached team. … Lest we forget, happy birthday Tyler. Until later …