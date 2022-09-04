Overnight homicide in Tacoma: woman found shot in one of city’s business districts

Sean Robinson Tacoma News Tribune

TACOMA - A 58-year-old woman was killed overnight in one of Tacoma’s business districts, police said Sunday.

Dispatchers received reports shortly after a midnight regarding a woman with a gunshot wound to the head. Officers found her in the 3700 block of South Cedar Street, a few blocks west of police headquarters.

Officers called for aid. Emergency medical personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated as a homicide, police said, urging anyone with information to call Tacoma-Pierce County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.