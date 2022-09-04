The Dirt: Utah-based Crumbl Cookies planning location in Spokane

A Lindon, Utah-based cookie franchise is expanding to Spokane.

Lance Hemsley filed a building permit application with the city to convert a 1,600-square-foot space into a Crumbl Cookies location at 7808 N. Division St., Suite 4.

Work includes installation of counters, walls, sinks, shelving and electric, mechanical and plumbing systems as well as floor renovations. Site plans show the space will include an open-air bakery and order pickup area.

The project contractor is Payson, Utah-based Straight Forward Construction. JZW Architects, of Salt Lake City, is designing the store, according to the application.

A project valuation was not specified in the application.

Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley co-founded Crumbl Cookies in Logan, Utah, in 2017. The two cousins gathered feedback from customers and tested recipes to create what they describe as the “world’s best chocolate chip cookie,” according to the company’s website.

At Crumbl Cookies, customers are able to see the cookie-making process in real time as employees roll dough, bake cookies and apply various toppings.

As Crumbl Cookies grew, it added curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping, in addition to takeout and delivery services.

The company also introduced a rotating weekly cookie menu with four flavors in 2018. Crumbl Cookies regularly adds new flavors, some of which are inspired by pies, cakes and candy, according to the company’s website.

Crumbl Cookies has expanded to more than 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide. It has 17 locations in Washington, including three in the Tri-Cities.

Crumbl Cookies also operates a bakery in Coeur d’Alene.

Golf Island coming to north Spokane

More than a year after launching in Coeur d’Alene, Golf Island is planning a location in north Spokane.

Golf Island co-owner Taylor Vold filed a building permit application with the city to renovate a 11,000-square-foot space for the indoor golf simulator and bar at 9956 N. Newport Highway, Suite 010A.

Golf Island’s north Spokane location will have 11 virtual golf swing suites with curved projector screens, a moving swing plate and auto ball return, according to Golf Island’s Facebook page.

The facility also will include a bar, site plans show.

Vold co-owns Golf Island with Thomas Tedder, founder of Tedder Industries, a Post Falls-based gun holster manufacturer. Vold and Tedder opened Golf Island last year at 2480 N. Old Mill Loop in Coeur d’Alene.

Golf Island’s north Spokane location is slated to open in the fall.

Residential project eyed for West 14th

A Scottsdale, Arizona-based real estate developer is planning to build a multibuilding residential project in west Spokane.

Alliance Residential Co. filed a pre-development application with the city to build Prose Spokane, a multifamily project consisting of 12 to 14 three-story apartment buildings, a clubhouse and 536 parking spaces on 17 acres at 3000 W. 14th Ave.

A site plan shows the project will consist of more than 336, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units.

Seattle-based Urbal Architecture is designing the project. A contractor was not specified in the application.

Construction on Prose Spokane is slated to begin in late summer or early fall 2023, according to an environmental review for the project.

Prose, which is Alliance Residential Co.’s workforce housing brand, was established in 2018 to address demand for affordable apartments, according to the company’s website.

Alliance, founded in 2000, also operates luxury multifamily segment Broadstone, Holden Senior Living and Alliance Industrial.

The development company has built or acquired more than 100,000 units nationwide into a portfolio of more than $20 billion, according to its website.