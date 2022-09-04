WSP: 2 killed in wrong-way driving incident near Moses Lake on Saturday evening

Two 54-year-old men, one from Spokane and one from Medical Lake, were killed Saturday evening in a crash that investigators say was caused by the Spokane man driving the wrong way.

Duane LaMotte was traveling west on Interstate 90 about 12 miles east of Moses Lake just before 8 p.m. LaMotte’s Dodge pickup was in the passing, eastbound lane of traffic, according to investigators.

Two cars were approaching headed east, both in the first lane of traffic. The first was driven by Deborah Patton, 55, of Post Falls. Patton slowed her Toyota SUV to avoid striking LaMotte, investigators said.

Behind Patton was Hoa Duong, 54, of Medical Lake. Duong moved into the passing lane in his Kenworth truck, where he struck LaMotte head on, according to police.

LaMotte’s vehicle came to rest in the median. Duong’s truck rolled and struck Patton’s car, before leaving the roadway into a ditch on the eastbound side of the road, where it caught fire. Patton’s SUV stopped in the shoulder.

LaMotte and Duong, who were both wearing seatbelts, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Patton and her passenger, 53-year-old Paula Pagel of Spokane Valley, were uninjured. They were also both wearing seatbelts, according to WSP.

Interstate 90 was closed overnight for the investigation and to remove the vehicles, but had reopened by Sunday afternoon.