Dispute between neighbors ends in death after officer-involved shooting in Hillyard

Robert Bradley, 41, was shot by police arrived after they arrived at his Hillyard home, 2933 E. Wabash Ave. (gray one on the left), to serve him with an anti-harassment order on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2021. (Quinn Welsch)

A man was killed by Spokane police Sunday night after a dispute with a neighbor ended with gunfire.

Robert Bradley, 41, was shot by an officer after police arrived at his Hillyard home, 2933 E. Wabash Ave., to serve an anti-harassment order stemming from complaints he had threatened neighbors with violence. Bradley was at his home and was armed with what appeared to be an AR-15 style weapon, one of the neighbors told police on Sunday night.

Bradley was taken to the hospital shortly after the shooting and was pronounced dead.

Scott Scott, 34, a former Army infantryman, moved into the neighboring home two weeks ago and trouble with Bradley and other residents began. Scott said he discovered a fence extending over the property line into his yard, as well as a truck, a trailer and a kennel. Scott, who lives at the home with his girlfriend and their two children, left a note asking his neighbors to remove the fence and truck and tried contacting the neighbors multiple times but to no avail, he said. Bradley lived in the home along with other people, including his son.

Scott said he didn’t want to upset his new neighbors upon moving in.

“I don’t mess with anyone,” he said.

The neighbors eventually removed the property but not without incident. As Scott and his young son were cleaning up part of their new yard about a week after moving in, Bradley showed up visibly upset and flashed a handgun, Scott said. Scott said he was able to disarm Bradley and take his son inside the house.

“I never met the guy until that (moment),” Scott said.

Scott said he tries to keep to himself but that Bradley crossed a line.

Spokane police recommended that Scott get an anti-harassment order, he said, which he signed with at least one other neighbor last Friday. But Bradley wasn’t home to be served until Sunday night.

Scott saw Bradley was at the home and was loading weapons from the house into a van. Scott notified police and asked for them to serve the anti-harassment order. When they arrived, he heard them identify themselves and ask to see Bradley’s hands. Then he heard the shots.

No officers were injured in the confrontation, police said. Officers involved were placed on administrative leave under standard procedure.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation. Names of the officers have not been released by police.

“I didn’t want any of this to happen. I didn’t want him to get hurt like this,” Scott said. “I don’t feel relieved. I feel terrible for (Bradley’s) son.”

Scott said he hopes things quiet down after the shooting but that people have been driving slowly by his house and then peeling out down Haven Street.

Some neighbors on the 2900 block of East Wabash Avenue said that there had been issues with Bradley in the past.

Jeanette Stillwell, who has lived across the street for 41 years, was in her bedroom with her cat when she heard the gunshots on Sunday night. Bradley had threatened her with violence once, as well as one of her acquaintances, she said.

“He thought he owned the whole neighborhood,” she said.

Bradley pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of firearms and an incendiary device in 2006.