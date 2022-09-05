Eastern Washington moves up to No. 12 in Stats poll; Gunner Talkington named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

Making the first sustained start of his college career, senior Gunner Talkington was awarded the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week honor on Monday following his performance in Eastern Washington’s 36-29 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday.

The honor is the first for Talkington, who completed 29 of 46 passing attempts for 348 yards and five touchdowns, which doubled his career total for passing touchdowns. He also gained 60 yards on the ground to lead the Eagles.

This was the first weekly honor for Talkington, who has played in 39 games for the Eagles as a backup quarterback and holder on special teams.

“He was calm, cool and collected all game,” senior receiver Freddie Roberson said after the game. “(That) was really impressive, playing in a tight game like this.”

Talkington led a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter that broke a 29-29 tie. On the drive, he completed 4 of 6 attempts and also scrambled twice for 16 yards. He capped it with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Efton Chism III.

The victory over Tennessee State – the only other FCS school on Eastern’s nonconference schedule – also helped the Eagles (1-0) move up one spot in the FCS Stats Perform poll to 12th.

Four other Big Sky teams are ranked in the Stats Top 25, including Montana (third), Montana State (fourth), Sacramento State (seventh) and Weber State (16th). Each of those teams won their season-opening games.

Eastern Washington plays at Oregon at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Eugene. The Ducks opened the season ranked 11th in the FBS but lost at No. 3 Georgia, 49-3, last weekend.