Man killed in confrontation with police in north Spokane

A person was killed late Sunday in an armed confrontation with police in north Spokane.

Spokane police were called on Sunday by a resident in a home in the 2900 block of East Wabash Avenue asking police to serve a neighbor with a court-issued anti-harassment order, police said in a news release. But the resident’s neighbor left before officers were able to serve the document.

The resident called police about 10 p.m. Sunday advising that the neighbor returned and was outside armed with what appeared to be an AR-15-style rifle, police said.

Police responded with multiple officers as a result of “the events which led to the issuance of a court order,” the news release said.

“Shortly thereafter uniformed officers encountered the suspect and an officer-involved shooting took place,” the news release said. A “long-gun” was found near the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No officers were injured in the confrontation, police said. Officers involved were placed on administrative leave under standard procedure.

Officers were wearing body cameras during the confrontation.

Investigation into the shooting will be led by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Names of the suspect and officers have not been released by police. Details of the court order were not immediately available.