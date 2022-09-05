Seven Bays fire in Lincoln County reaches 700-800 acres

A fire in Lincoln County that prompted evacuations reached about 700-800 acres on Monday morning.

The Seven Bay fire, located north of Davenport, is threatening a couple of homes and a barn, although no structures have been lost, Department of Natural Resources spokesman Guy Gifford said.

The fire is still 0% contained, but has a trail around 90% of it, Gifford said.

As of Monday morning, evacuation levels had not changed since Sunday. Level 3 evacuation orders to leave immediately were announced for those living along state Route 25 between Mule Ranch and Reinbold roads. Those living east of Mule Ranch Road on Route 25, to Egypt Loop on the north were under Level 2 evacuations and should be prepared to leave.

Route 25 was reopened by Monday after temporarily closing on Sunday, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said.

Gifford said that 124 firefighters were on the ground on Sunday, along with at least 15 engines, three dozers and a helicopter. More air resources would be available if needed, he said.

Fire crews were expecting to make more progress on the Seven Bays fire with cooler weather in Monday’s forecast, but would first need to complete the trail around the fire, Gifford said.

Improved mapping will likely change the fire size on Monday, he added.