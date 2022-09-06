Host of Eastern Washington football players have special connection to Oregon

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

Jaren Banks’ parents have assured him that Saturday, they will indeed wear red to Autzen Stadium.

But it does call for a significant wardrobe change for the Banks family.

Growing up in Eugene, Banks – a starting linebacker for the 12th-ranked Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) – would go to as many Ducks games as he could. His parents, he said, had season tickets to Oregon games well before he was born, all the way up to his freshman year in college.

“Section 14, Row 21 or 22, seats 14 and 15,” Banks said on Monday. “I still remember the seats.”

Banks is one of a number of Eagles’ players for whom Saturday’s game at Oregon (0-1) is something of a homecoming, to their home state if not their home city. Eight rostered Eagles players are from the state, and a few others played across the Columbia River in Vancouver or another neighboring city.

Senior defensive end Mitchell Johnson grew up in the Portland area, but his whole family is from Eugene, he said, and he grew up going to many Ducks games. After he started playing at Eastern, he’d still go sometimes on the Eagles’ bye week, though he was careful to wear Eagle red at that point.

“My best friend starts at center for them,” Johnson said, referring to fellow West Linn High graduate Alex Forsyth. “It’s going to be really fun to play at Autzen.”

Banks has played at Autzen before, though that came during his youth football days in front of much smaller crowds.

Banks has some of those personal connections as well: Ducks senior offensive lineman Ryan Walk and sophomore Patrick Herbert also attended Sheldon High in Eugene when Banks did.

“Seeing friends is always fun,” Banks said, “though I don’t know if we’ll be too (friendly) going against each other.”

Banks has played for two other college football teams before landing back in the Northwest. Out of high school, in the fall of 2019 he played at New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, where his older brother James had started his college career in 2013.

He transferred to Rice, where he played on scholarship for two seasons and finished a degree in sports management. But he played in just five games in two years there, so he decided to try to transfer again.

“I went into the (transfer) portal and was in there for quite a long time,” Banks said. “It was a little scary. Everyone gets a little frightened with not having a place to go next.”

But a close friend got his name in front of Eastern’s staff, Banks said, and that led to an opportunity to come back to the Pacific Northwest. It was a similar path to his brother James, who went from NMMI to Alabama-Birmingham before ending his career at Montana in 2016 and 2017.

“I grew up watching Oregon football, but watching my brother play at Montana, I knew how great of a conference the Big Sky was,” Banks said. “My family can come to games. It felt like it was just a win-win.”

The Eagles were looking to replace their top four linebackers from last season, and Banks slotted right in: He started the season opener against Tennessee State and finished with seven tackles, including 1.5 for a loss.

“I know guys that can be bigger, faster, and stronger (than I am),” Banks said, “but coming in knowing the defense to the best of my abilities is something I take pride in.”

His next start will come in his hometown, with family in the stands. He’s pretty sure where some of their allegiances lie – like his parents, who will certainly be wearing red. His best friends’ parents, too, will don Eagles’ colors amid what will likely be a sea of Oregon green and yellow.

But the best friend? Banks isn’t quite so sure, nor is he totally sure whether the joke is on him or on his friend.

“He grew up a Duck fan, and I don’t know if he’s going to wear red or green,” Banks said. “He keeps saying he’s going to wear green, and I said, ‘I don’t think I can be your friend any more if you do.’ ”