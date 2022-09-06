Eastern Washington men’s, women’s basketball releases schedules

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

Eastern Washington’s women’s and men’s basketball teams released their full schedules for next season on Tuesday.

Both will open their seasons Nov. 7, with the women hosting Corban University at Reese Court, and the men visiting Santa Clara.

The men won’t play in Cheney until Nov. 30 against Northwest University, but they will be the home team in a game against Washington State – a team EWU beat last season in Pullman – on Nov. 21 at Spokane Arena.

The rest of the men’s November games will be played in tournaments, first at the Outrigger Rainbow Classic in Hawaii, and then at the Florida International Tournament in Miami.

In December, they will host nonconference games against North Dakota State (Dec. 3), UC Davis (Dec. 17) and Northwest Indian College (Dec. 20) before beginning Big Sky Conference play at Montana on Dec. 29.

The women will play in Cheney twice more in November, hosting former Big Sky member Southern Utah on Nov. 14 and Evergreen State on Nov. 20. They will also play at Gonzaga on Nov. 26.

The women’s road nonconference slate includes games at Boise State (Nov. 11), Oregon State (Nov. 17), Seattle University (Dec. 13) and Oregon (Dec. 15). They have three December home games: Dec. 1 vs. UC Irvine, Dec. 10 vs. Tarleton State and Dec. 20 vs. Utah State.

They open Big Sky play at home on Dec. 29 against Montana at Reese Court.

Full schedules are available at goeags.com