Frozen yogurt bark with fruit is a refreshing, no-cook treat

By Ellie Krieger Special To The Washington Post

When the viral videos for frozen yogurt bark started popping up on my TikTok and Instagram feeds, I was intrigued but skeptical. Could this idea really be as easy and tasty as it looked in the 15-second clips? Too often I’ve found such trendy recipes to have a hiccup that makes them problematic.

After testing it out, I’m happy to report that the frozen yogurt bark idea lived up to the hype as a simple-to-make, beautifully eye-catching, refreshingly tasty and healthful treat. In the process, I figured out a few tips to help you make it successfully at home.

Here’s basic recipe: Spread yogurt on a parchment-lined sheet pan, top with fruit, freeze; then break it up into pieces and eat. One key detail I discovered is to use Greek yogurt for optimal consistency and spread-ability. I went with full-fat version for a creamier texture, but low-fat works, too. Using plain yogurt allows control over the flavor, as well as the flexibility to play around. I chose honey and vanilla, but you could swap in, say, maple syrup or jam as a sweetener, or add cinnamon or cardamom in addition to – or instead of – the vanilla. Alternatively, you could opt for the already-flavored, vanilla Greek yogurt instead.

Another trick I learned along the way is to spread the yogurt to about ¼-inch thick. If the bark is too thick, it becomes too hard to bite into once frozen, and melts messily while you wait for it to become soften. The fruit toppings should be thinly sliced, or cut into small pieces, for that same reason. I went with seasonal stone fruit – peaches and cherries – but any tender fruit, such as berries, grapes or mango would be nice as well. You could also add a crunch of nuts or granola or chocolate chips, if you’d like. The yogurt acts as a canvas for the array of colorful toppings, and one of the best things about the recipe is that there’s lots of room for creativity.

Be sure to make room for the baking sheet in your freezer before you start so you don’t scramble. And once the slab is frozen, keep in mind that it melts fast, so break it up and get the bark back into the freezer quickly. When you are ready for it, take out only as much as you will eat immediately. Keep the rest in the freezer so you can grab a piece whenever you want a healthy treat – one that’s ideal for after-school, but still rings of summer fun.

Frozen Yogurt Bark With Peaches and Cherries

1 ½ cups full-fat or low-fat plain Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons honey

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 small, ripe peach, pitted, quartered and thinly sliced

1 cup (3 ¾ ounces) sweet cherries, pitted and quartered

Line a large rimmed baking pan or sheet pan that is at least 9-by-11 inches with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, stir together the yogurt, honey and vanilla until combined. Transfer the yogurt to the prepared pan and spread it out evenly to about ¼-inch thickness. Arrange the peach slices and cherries on top. Place in the freezer until completely frozen, at least 3 hours.

Working quickly so the yogurt doesn’t melt, use your hands to break up the slab into about 12 pieces of bark. Enjoy immediately, or quickly transfer the bark to a freezer bag until needed.

Yield: 6 servings

Make ahead: The bark needs to be frozen at least 3 hours before serving.

Storage: Freeze in a freezer-safe bag with excess air squeezed out for up to 2 months.