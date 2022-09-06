Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Artists in the Garden – Regional artists present their work for sale, featuring 3D printed dragons, pottery, fiber arts, hand turned wood bowls, fine art and cards, jewelry, micro greens, children’s books and more. Sunday, noon-3 p.m. 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. (509) 447-9277.

Classes/Workshops

Garland Sketch Crawl with Megan Perkins – Sketch the landmarks of the Garland neighborhood. For students 14 and older. Register at bit.ly/3RKVUdv. Tuesday, 6 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $20. (509) 325-1500.

Oil Painting with Molly Sims – Learn traditional painting techniques such as blending, scumbling and glazing. Tuesdays, 6-8:30 p.m. Register at bit.ly/3QPClR5. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $150. (509) 325-1500.

Beginning Watercolor Techniques with Greg Chapleski – Learn to paint step by step with watercolors using only three brushes. Four week session. Tuesday evenings through Oct. 4. Register at bit.ly/3TOWloM. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $75. (208) 457-8950.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Acrylic Painting with Tom Quinn – In this class students will be introduced to the highly forgiving, versatile medium of acrylic paint. Pre registration is required for art school classes. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-noon. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120.00. (509) 325-1500.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Perspective Drawing – Instructor Tom Quinn leads the class in learning how to achieve three dimensional depth with shadows and reflections in your drawing. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Digital Photography with Roger DuBois – This class will help you to better understand which functions, buttons and settings on your camera to use to create better photographs. Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Through Sept. 28. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Fall Old Time Banjo Class – Instructor Kevin Dreyer teaches old time banjo in the easy to learn “clawhammer” style. Six week class. Thursdays through Oct. 13. Register at bit.ly/3RkrcIc. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $65. (208) 457-8950.

Connecting Hand and Eye Through Observational Drawing with Oriana Sage – We will learn fundamental drawing elements, break free of frustration and create meaningful and engaging pieces of art. Pre registration is required. Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $50. (509) 325-1500.

Tasting Wine With Sharon Irvine – Class that breaks down the different components of wine and how to identify them. Register at bit.ly/3RHsv3E. Friday, 6:30-8 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $65. (208) 457-8950.

Fall Farm and Forest Field Day – Hands on presentations and demonstrations around forage, animal, soil, forest health and management. Learn to analyze a soil pit with the state soil scientist, evaluate your pastures’ forage potential, ID grasses forages and plants, understand animal health hazards in the field, manage timber sales, create wildlife habitat and reforestation. Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 5281 Hattery-Owens Road, Deer Park. $22. (509) 684-7579.

Fiddle and Guitar Lessons with Ben – Ben Kardos is offering individual fiddle and guitar lessons for ages six and up. Providing your own instrument is required. To schedule a class, call (509) 447-9277 or (509) 671-6401. Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. (509) 447-9277.

Watercolor with Sam Brooks – An all levels watercolor class, meeting the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Call (509) 447-9277 for a list of supplies. Register by mail, P.O. Box 1173, or online at createarts.org. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $20/class. (509) 447-9277.

Hand Stitchery – Meet with other hand-stitchers and learn about applique, cross stitch, embroidery, crochet, knitting and more. Meets every third Wednesday of the month, 1-4 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Home/Garden

Master Gardeners Plant Clinic – Learn from Master Gardeners about horticulture issues, including plant selection, installation and maintenance; plant problem diagnosis and treatment; environmentally sound gardening practices; pest identification and management; and effective landscaping practices. For information about required supplies, call (509) 477-2181 or email mastergardener@spokanecounty.org. First and third Fridays, 1-5 p.m. Through Oct. 21, Presented by the Spokane Master Gardeners and Spokane County Library District. Cheney Library, 610 First St., Cheney. Free. (509) 893-8280.

Pets

Spokane County Reptile & Exotic Pet Expo – Spokane’s largest exotic pet expo featuring an abundance of exotic pets available for purchase and all supplies to properly take care of these pets. Reptile or exotic pet introductory, there will also be educational and nonprofit organizations available. For more information, please call or text Hunter Sheffield at (406) 291-8026 or sheffieldreptiles@gmail.com. Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Warehouse Athletic Facility, 800 N. Hamilton St. $5. (509) 484-2670.