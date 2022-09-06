Prep roundup: Bella Longo records hat trick, University girls soccer blanks East Valley

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Girls Soccer

University 7, East Valley 0: Bella Longo scored three goals and had an assist and the visiting Titans (1-0) defeat the Knights (0-1) in a nonleague game. Cameron Roberts added two second-half goals for U-Hi.

West Valley 6, Cheney 2: Jenna Howe scored two goals and the Eagles (2-0-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-1-0) in a nonleague game. Lauren Matthew added a goal and an assist for WV. Cheney’s Paige Evans and Elliana Barden scored one goal apiece.

Ridgeline 12, Rogers 0: Natalie Thompson scored four goals and the visiting Falcons (1-0-0) beat the Pirates (0-1-0) in a nonleague game.

Moscow 3, Pullman 0: Addy Rainer scored two goals with an assist and the Bears (4-2-0) beat the Greyhounds (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Lewis and Clark 8, Moses Lake 1: The visiting Tigers (1-0) beat the Chiefs (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Clarkston 9, Grangeville 0: The Bantams (1-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-4) in a nonleague game.

Lakeside 3, Freeman 1: Tavyn Myrhen scored in the 39th minute to provide a two-goal lead and the Eagles (1-0) beat the Scotties (0-1) in a Northeast A game. Lakeside goalie Kaylyn Randazzo made a diving save on a penalty kick while it was still scoreless.

Deer Park 10, Newport 0: Ella Carnahan scored a hat trick and the Stags (1-0-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-1-0, 0-1) in a Northeast A game. Grace Martinson added two goals and two assists for Deer Park.

Colville 1, Riverside 1 (SO): Ady Darnold scored one goal and the visiting Crimson Hawks (1-0, 1-0) defeated the Rams (0-1, 0-1) in a shootout in a Northeast A game.

Davenport 5, Medical Lake 0: Glenna Soliday scored two goals and had an assist and the visiting Gorillas (1-0-0) beat the Cardinals (0-1-0) in a nonleague game.

Slowpitch

Mt. Spokane 13, University 3: Addi Jay went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and the Wildcats (1-0), beat the visiting Titans (0-1) in a nonleague game. Maliyah Mann went 2 for 2 with a home run for U-Hi.

Ferris 4, Ridgeline 3: Emma LaRue and Katelin Terry homered and the Saxons (1-0) edged the visiting Falcons (0-1) in a nonleague game. Savannah Smith had two RBIs for Ridgeline.

Rogers 15, Cheney 10: Jamie Olsen went 3 for 5 with a two-run home run and three RBIs and the Pirates (1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Central Valley 26, Gonzaga Prep 25: The Bears (1-0) edged the Bullpups (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Volleyball

Gonzaga Prep 3, Ridgeline 1: Lilli Etter had 16 kills and the visiting Bullpups (1-0) beat the Falcons (0-1) in a nonleague match.

Pullman 3, North Central 1: Margot Keane had 13 kills, Gabriella Oliver had 15 assists and the visiting Greyhounds (1-0) beat the Wolfpack (0-1) in four sets in a nonleague match. Kelsie Delp had 16 kills for NC.

Ferris 3, Clarkston 0: Kira Felchlin had 16 assists and the visiting Saxons (1-0) swept the Bantams (0-1) in a nonleague match.

University 3, East Valley 0: Birgatta Maugan had 20 assists with three aces and the visiting Titans (1-0) beat the Knights (0-1) in a nonleague match. Kaiden Davis had six kills and two digs for EV.

Cheney 3, Rogers 0: Haleigh Ghering had 29 assists with eight aces and the visiting Blackhawks (1-0) beat the Pirates (0-1) in a nonleague match.

Lewis and Clark 3, Moses Lake 0: Hallie Brigham had nine kills, Mattie Resliff had 15 assists and the Tigers (1-0) swept the visiting Chiefs (0-1) in a nonleague match on Tuesday.

Wenatchee 3, Central Valley 0: Camryn Wooldridge had five kills but the Bears (0-1) fell to the visiting Panthers (1-0) in a nonleague match.

Shadle Park 3, Northwest Christian 2: Abby Flerchinger had 12 kills and the visiting Highlanders (1-0) held off the Crusaders (0-1) in a nonleague match. Karissa Carey had 17 assists for NWC.

Deer Park 3, Newport 1: Delaney Newman had 15 assists and the Stags (1-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-2) in four sets in a Northeast A match.

Freeman 3, Lakeside 0: Aspyn Reed had 10 kills and the Scotties (1-0) swept the visiting Eagles (0-1) in three sets in a Northeast A match. Ava Semprimoznik led Freeman in assists (25) and digs (14).

Chewelah 3, Medical Lake 2: Brooke Bennett had 15 kills and the visiting Cougars (1-0) beat the Cardinals (0-1) in a nonleague match.

Oakesdale 3, Springdale 0: Sam Holling had 21 assists and the visiting Nighthawks (1-0) swept the Chargers (0-1) in a nonleague match.

Coeur d’Alene 3, Post Falls 2: Madison Symons had 26 kills and the Vikings (4-0) beat the visiting Trojans (2-1) in an Inland Empire match. Kylie Munday had 22 kills for Post Falls.