Spokane, Washington
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Bella Longo records hat trick, University girls soccer blanks East Valley

Sept. 6, 2022 Updated Tue., Sept. 6, 2022 at 10:20 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho. 

Girls Soccer 

University 7, East Valley 0: Bella Longo scored three goals and had an assist and the visiting Titans (1-0) defeat the Knights (0-1) in a nonleague game. Cameron Roberts added two second-half goals for U-Hi.

West Valley 6, Cheney 2: Jenna Howe scored two goals and the Eagles (2-0-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-1-0) in a nonleague game. Lauren Matthew added a goal and an assist for WV. Cheney’s Paige Evans and Elliana Barden scored one goal apiece.

Ridgeline 12, Rogers 0: Natalie Thompson scored four goals and the visiting Falcons (1-0-0) beat the Pirates (0-1-0) in a nonleague game.

Moscow 3, Pullman 0: Addy Rainer scored two goals with an assist and the Bears (4-2-0) beat the Greyhounds (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Lewis and Clark 8, Moses Lake 1: The visiting Tigers (1-0) beat the Chiefs (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Clarkston 9, Grangeville 0: The Bantams (1-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-4) in a nonleague game. 

Lakeside 3, Freeman 1:  Tavyn Myrhen scored in the 39th minute to provide a two-goal lead and the Eagles (1-0) beat the Scotties (0-1) in a Northeast A game. Lakeside goalie Kaylyn Randazzo made a diving save on a penalty kick while it was still scoreless. 

Deer Park 10, Newport 0: Ella Carnahan scored a hat trick and the Stags (1-0-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-1-0, 0-1) in a Northeast A game. Grace Martinson added two goals and two assists for Deer Park.

Colville 1, Riverside 1 (SO): Ady Darnold scored one goal and the visiting Crimson Hawks (1-0, 1-0) defeated the Rams (0-1, 0-1) in a shootout in a Northeast A game. 

Davenport 5, Medical Lake 0: Glenna Soliday scored two goals and had an assist and the visiting Gorillas (1-0-0) beat the Cardinals (0-1-0) in a nonleague game.

Slowpitch

Mt. Spokane 13, University 3: Addi Jay went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and the Wildcats (1-0), beat the visiting Titans (0-1) in a nonleague game. Maliyah Mann went 2 for 2 with a home run for U-Hi.

Ferris 4, Ridgeline 3: Emma LaRue and Katelin Terry homered and the Saxons (1-0) edged the visiting Falcons (0-1) in a nonleague game. Savannah Smith had two RBIs for Ridgeline.

Rogers 15, Cheney 10: Jamie Olsen went 3 for 5 with a two-run home run and three RBIs and the Pirates (1-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-1) in a nonleague game.

Central Valley 26, Gonzaga Prep 25: The Bears (1-0) edged the Bullpups (0-1) in a nonleague game. 

Volleyball

Gonzaga Prep 3, Ridgeline 1: Lilli Etter had 16 kills and the visiting Bullpups (1-0) beat the Falcons (0-1) in a nonleague match.

Pullman 3, North Central 1: Margot Keane had 13 kills, Gabriella Oliver had 15 assists and the visiting Greyhounds (1-0) beat the Wolfpack (0-1) in four sets in a nonleague match. Kelsie Delp had 16 kills for NC.

Ferris 3, Clarkston 0: Kira Felchlin had 16 assists and the visiting Saxons (1-0) swept the Bantams (0-1) in a nonleague match.

University 3, East Valley 0: Birgatta Maugan had 20 assists with three aces and the visiting Titans (1-0) beat the Knights (0-1) in a nonleague match. Kaiden Davis had six kills and two digs for EV.

Cheney 3, Rogers 0: Haleigh Ghering had 29 assists with eight aces and the visiting Blackhawks (1-0) beat the Pirates (0-1) in a nonleague match.

Lewis and Clark 3, Moses Lake 0: Hallie Brigham had nine kills, Mattie Resliff had 15 assists and the Tigers (1-0) swept the visiting Chiefs (0-1) in a nonleague match on Tuesday. 

Wenatchee 3, Central Valley 0: Camryn Wooldridge had five kills but the Bears (0-1) fell to the visiting Panthers (1-0) in a nonleague match.

Shadle Park 3, Northwest Christian 2: Abby Flerchinger had 12 kills and the visiting Highlanders (1-0) held off the Crusaders (0-1) in a nonleague match. Karissa Carey had 17 assists for NWC.

Deer Park 3, Newport 1: Delaney Newman had 15 assists and the Stags (1-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-2) in four sets in a Northeast A match.

Freeman 3, Lakeside 0: Aspyn Reed had 10 kills and the Scotties (1-0) swept the visiting Eagles (0-1) in three sets in a Northeast A match. Ava Semprimoznik led Freeman in assists (25) and digs (14).

Chewelah 3, Medical Lake 2: Brooke Bennett had 15 kills and the visiting Cougars (1-0) beat the Cardinals (0-1) in a nonleague match.

Oakesdale 3, Springdale 0: Sam Holling had 21 assists and the visiting Nighthawks (1-0) swept the Chargers (0-1) in a nonleague match.

Coeur d’Alene 3, Post Falls 2: Madison Symons had 26 kills and the Vikings (4-0) beat the visiting Trojans (2-1) in an Inland Empire match. Kylie Munday had 22 kills for Post Falls.

